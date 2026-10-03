Thitikul and Mack share the 2nd-round lead in Hawaii in the LOTTE Championship

HONOLULU (AP) — Second-ranked Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand made a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65 a share of the second-round lead Friday in the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship.

Seeking her fourth LPGA Tour victory of the year, the 23-year-old Thitikul was bogey-free after 36 holes at Hoakalei Country Club.

“It it was lucky for us enough to not have that much gusts,” Thitikul said after mostly calm afternoon conditions after rain and wind Thursday morning.

Polly Mack of Germany also closed with a birdie on 18 for a 65 to match Thitikul at 12-under 132.

“It feels really good,” Mack said. “It feels like the work I’ve put in recently, but all year, really comes to shine right now.”

Carolina Melgrati of Italy and Ina Yoon of South Korea were a stroke back. Melgrati had a 65, and Yoon shot 67.

First-round leader A Lim Kim (69) was 10 under with Michelle Zhang (67). Kim won the 2024 tournament.

Nasa Hataoka (65) and Miyu Yamashita (67) were 9 under.

The tournament leads to a month of tournaments in Asia, starting with the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Oct. 15-18.

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