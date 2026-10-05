Chase Briscoe fends off Kyle Larson’s last-lap surge to win in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chase Briscoe held off a last-lap charge from points leader Kyle Larson to win the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Briscoe swept all three stages on the 1.5-mile track to earn the maximum 75 playoff points. Larson lost control on the final stretch, hit the wall and collided with Tyler Reddick, who slid into the infield but still recovered to finish third.

“I saw Kyle charging hard behind me on those final laps,” Briscoe said. “He was pushing as hard as he possibly could on the high line, and I just tried to stick to my defensive marks, stay smooth, and protect the bottom. When you’re driving for a guaranteed spot in the Championship 4, nobody is going to give an inch.”

It was Briscoe’s first career Cup Series victory in Las Vegas, where he led a race-high 175 laps. Briscoe also moved up to sixth in The Chase standings.

Denny Hamlin, who entered second in the playoff standings, finished 16th and was shut out of stage points. Hamlin is still second, but fell 40 points behind Larson.

“I know everyone looks at the points lead and talks about the buffer we have, but I don’t view the gap like that at all,” Larson said. “There are still a lot of points on the table, a lot of restarts left, and anything can happen down the stretch.”

Briscoe takes second stage

Briscoe drove back from third place to pass Austin Cindric late in the second stage for the win. Cindric finished second in the stage, followed by Christopher Bell in third.

Larson salvaged a stage point by finishing 10th, while Hamlin was shut out of stage points in 14th.

Briscoe gambles for first stage points

Briscoe won the opening stage ahead of Bell and Ryan Blaney. Briscoe elected not to pit for tires during a late green-flag pit cycle, holding off the field on the restart to secure the stage victory.

Hamlin led the first 39 laps and was running third when he spun three laps before the end of the stage. Although he avoided major damage and continued, the lack of a caution flag caused him to fall back to 28th at the stage break.

Hamlin set the fastest lap of the stage at 29.572 seconds on the third lap.

“We had the speed to run up front, we showed that on the pole run and early in Stage 1,” Hamlin said. “But when you lose 25 spots, you spend half the race just working your way back to where you belong.”

Larson, who started sixth, endured a 26-second green-flag pit stop while his pit crew made rear suspension adjustments. After dropping to 32nd place, he worked his way back to 24th by the end of the stage.

Though he briefly fell off the lead lap, Larson regained it on lap 45 when a caution flew for a Zane Smith spin.

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By KIRK KERN

Associated Press