Jacob Bridgeman goes from Presidents Cup to a 63 to lead the PGA Tour stop in Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Fresh off making the clinching putt in another U.S. victory at the Presidents Cup, Jacob Bridgeman birdied four of his last five holes Thursday for an 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead over Jordan Smith in the Baycurrent Classic.

The PGA Tour’s lone stop in Asia features its strongest field of the FedEx Cup Fall, with 13 of the 24 players who competed in the Presidents Cup two weeks ago at Medinah in the Chicago suburbs.

Bridgeman made his debut at Medinah, and his par putt to defeat Min Woo Lee on the 18th green was the clinching point for the 11th straight American victory. He was right back at it on the Yokohama Country Club course with a bogey-free round.

Only one of his eight birdies, an 18-footer on his fourth hole of the round at No. 13, was outside the 10-foot range.

“I felt a little rusty to be honest, but I was able to score the ball well and I felt like I put the ball in positions where when I made a little mistake, it was pretty easy to recover,” Bridgeman said.

Smith, who advanced to the PGA Tour postseason in his first year after earning a card through the European tour, also played bogey-free for his 64.

He spent nine years on the European tour and is adept at travel and learning new courses. Even so, his first time playing a full PGA Tour schedule was new in so many ways. He felt pleased to get to the postseason to guarantee a card for next year, and the next step is getting into the bigger events.

“I’m very, very happy,” Smith said of his year. “Obviously it’s tough for us guys coming over here. I mean, I’ve had 10 seasons on the DP World Tour, so it was all very familiar to me. Coming over to the PGA Tour, everything’s very, very new, new faces, new places, new golf courses.

“To adapt that quickly, I’m very happy with that. But I’ve enjoyed it a lot. It’s been good fun.”

Max Homa was among four players another shot behind. Japan’s biggest golf star, Hideki Matsuyama, was at 67 along with Ryo Hisatsune and Collin Morikawa.

Bridgeman didn’t get much practice in since the Presidents Cup. He chose to rest, went to Maine for his sister’s wedding and took the long charter flight to Las Vegas before getting in a little practice. It worked out for him on Thursday.

Jordan Spieth, making his first start since he failed to advance to the second round of the FedEx Cup playoffs, had a mixture of birdies and bogeys, along with one double bogey, for a 72.

Key for players like Smith and Homa are trying to finish the year in the top 60 on the FedEx Cup to become eligible for two of the early signature events at Pebble Beach and Riviera. Players like Billy Horschel and Tony Finau, who each opened with a 71, are trying to finish among the top 100 to secure a full card for 2027.

___

See AP’s full golf coverage here