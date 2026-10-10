Paul Seixas becomes youngest winner of Tour of Lombardy at 20

ROME (AP) — France’s rising cycling talent Paul Seixas made history at the Tour de Lombardy on Saturday after becoming its youngest winner ever at 20.

Seixas broke away with around 20 kilometers left to win the one-day race in northern Italy that had been dominated by the currently injured Tadej Pogačar for the previous five years.

“I had the feeling today would be a great day. It feels like a dream,” Seixas said.

He savored the winning feeling after racing for nearly six hours.

Spanish Vuelta winner Enric Mas was second at 48 seconds behind, followed by Italian Giulio Ciccone.

The Tour of Lombardy started in 1905. It is one of cycling’s elite one-day Monument races.

Seixas finished this summer’s Tour de France fourth overall in his debut.

Also this season, Seixas became the youngest winner of the Flèche Wallonne at 19 and finished runner-up to Pogačar, a five-time Tour champion, at the Strade Bianche and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

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