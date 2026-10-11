Michael Brennan wins the Baycurrent Classic in Japan for his 2nd PGA Tour victory of season

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Michael Brennan won the Baycurrent Classic on Sunday for his second victory of the season and third on the PGA Tour, parring the final six holes for a 3-under 68 and a one-stroke margin over Jacob Bridgeman and Keith Mitchell.

“Unbelievable. It was an unbelievable week,” Brennan said. “Japan was spectacular. The fans were amazing this week. It was so awesome to have my brother fly out here and be here for the weekend.”

Tied for the third-round lead with Bridgeman and Zach Bauchou in the FedEx Cup Fall event, Brennan rebounded from a bogey on the 10th with birdies on Nos. 11 and 12 before the winning par run at hilly Yokohama Country Club.

“I was frustrated after 10, probably could have handled it a little bit better,” Brennan said. “Definitely should have hit a better chip, but making a really nice roll on 11 and 12 was huge.”

His best par save came on the par-3 16th when he hit a long shot from a greenside bunker to a foot. He finished at 16-under 268.

Brennan has won the three titles in 33 starts. The 24-year-old former Wake Forest player took the Wyndham Championship in August and finished the season 46th in the FedExCup standings. He won the Bank of Utah Championship last year.

“I just think you can get more comfortable in those situations,” Brennan said. “I was very nervous today, especially coming down the stretch. Jacob and I had a great battle. He played really great coming down and that was really fun. We played a lot of golf in college together.”

Bridgeman missed a chance to pull even on the par-4 17th when his 5-foot birdie putt slid by to the right. On the par-4 18th, he had a 55-foot birdie putt over a large ridge that he left 4 feet wide. He shot a 69.

“I was in defensive mode a lot,” Bridgeman said. “I feel like I just kind of grinded my way to the end there. Was able to make some putts at important times that I needed. That one on 17’s going to sting a little bit.”

Mitchell was two strokes ahead after playing a five-hole stretch in 5 under with three birdies and an eagle. He then played the final 10 in 2 over for a 68.

“The back nine plays a lot harder than the front,” Mitchell said. “Gave myself some good looks on the final three holes and just, unfortunately, didn’t convert them.”

Defending champion Xander Schauffele went to the 18th a stroke back, then drove left in into trees and closed with a double bogey. He settled for a 67 to tie for fourth at 13 under.

“I hit a lot of really good shots,” Schauffele said. “I definitely played good enough golf to win this tournament.”

Brian Harman (67) also was 13 under with Stephan Jaeger (70), Ryan Gerard (68) and Jordan Smith (70).

Jordan Spieth, making his first start of the FedEx Cup Fall, tied for 13th at 11 under after a 67. Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 winner, tied for 21st at 9 under after a 67.

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