A tough day on the golf course: Choi maintains lead after two rounds of LPGA Shanghai

SHANGHAI (AP) — Hye-Jin Choi overcame difficult scoring conditions Friday to shoot a 2-over 74 but still maintained a two-stroke lead after two rounds of the LPGA Shanghai tournament.

Choi, seeking her first win on the LPGA Tour to add to her 12 victories in her native South Korea, had a two-round total of 6-under 138. Choi led by three strokes after the first round.

“Actually, my body is not in perfect condition but I am still on the lead,” Choi said. “I’m really looking forward on the weekend . . . I really want to make my first win.”

Sheshan Golf Club is known for its long par-4s and small and undulating greens, and it caused a bit of havoc Friday, with only a handful of rounds under par.

Amy Yang (71) and Grace Kim (72) were two strokes behind at 4-under.

“There was a couple holes where I honestly just tried to play it for the bunker instead of the green, knowing that greens have firmed up,” Kim said. “I guess some of the pin positions were tucked as well or it was kind of on a downslope of our landing area.”

Defending champion Jeeno Thitikul, who won in a five-hole playoff over Minami Katsu here in 2025, shot 73 and was in a tie for seventh, four strokes behind.

Thitikul won the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii earlier this month for her fourth LPGA victory of the season and 11th overall.

Shanghai is the first of four tournaments on the late-season Asian Swing on the LPGA Tour, with other events in South Korea, Malaysia and Japan over the next three weeks.

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