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Choi remains in the lead after three rounds of the LPGA Shanghai tournament

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By AP News

SHANGHAI (AP) — Hye-Jin Choi extended her tournament-long lead by shooting a 3-under 69 Saturday to take a one-stroke advantage into the final round of the LPGA Shanghai event.

Choi had four front-nine birdies at Sheshan Golf Club. She led by three strokes after the first round and by two after the second and had a 54-hole total of 9-under 207.

Amy Yang shot 68 and was in second place, followed by Ruoning Yin (67) in third, two behind Choi.

Choi is seeking her first win on the LPGA Tour to add to her 12 victories in her native South Korea.

Defending champion Jeeno Thitikul, who won in a five-hole playoff over Minami Katsu here in 2025, shot 74 Saturday and was at even par. Thitikul won the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii earlier this month for her fourth LPGA victory of the season and 11th overall.

The late-season Asian Swing on the LPGA Tour continues next week in South Korea, with later tournaments in Malaysia and Japan.

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See AP’s full golf coverage here

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