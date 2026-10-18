China’s Ruoning Yin overtakes Choi to win the LPGA’s Shanghai tournament

SHANGHAI (AP) — Ruoning Yin made a four-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole to break out of a back-nine tie with third-round leader Hye-Jin Choi and win the LPGA Shanghai tournament by one stroke on Sunday.

Choi and Yin tied for the lead after 10 holes and remained level through the 15th hole at Sheshan Golf Club. Yin missed a 10-foot birdie putt on 15 but made no mistake a hole later to move to 10-under, a stroke ahead of Choi with two holes to go.

It was the seventh LPGA tournament win for China’s Yin, who won the Shanghai event in 2024 and a major at the Women’s PGA Championship in 2023.

Yin finished with a 72-hole total of 11-under 277. while Choi had a 71 Sunday. Amy Yang finished in third after a 68, three strokes behind Yin.

Choi was looking for her first win on the LPGA Tour since joining in 2022 and after more than 100 starts. She led by three strokes after the first round,two after the second and one after 54 holes.

Defending champion Jeeno Thitikul, who won in a five-hole playoff over Minami Katsu here in 2025, shot 69 Sunday and was at 3-under. Thitikul won the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii earlier this month for her fourth LPGA victory of the season and 11th overall.

The late-season Asian Swing on the LPGA Tour continues in South Korea, where the BMW Ladies Championship will be played at Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam-gun beginning Thursday. Later tournaments are scheduled in Malaysia and Japan.

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