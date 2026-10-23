Haeran Ryu takes a 2-stroke, 2nd-round lead at the LPGA’s South Korea tournament

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Haeran Ryu had two eagles and birdied her final two holes for an 8-under 64 Friday to take a two-stroke lead after 36 holes of the LPGA South Korea tournament.

No. 3 -ranked Ryu had a two-round total of 13-under 131 on the Pine Beach links course. Minsum Kim also shot a bogey-free 64 and was tied for second with American Lauren Coughlin, who shot 66.

European Solheim Cup player Julia Lopez Ramirez shot 67 and Karis Davidson of Australia, who was tied for the first-round lead, shot 68 and were tied for fourth, three strokes behind.

Defending champion Sei Young Kim, who ended a five-year victory drought in 2025 with a win last year in South Korea, had a second-round 67 Friday and was at 5-under.

Ruoning Yin, who is not in the field this week, won last week’s tournament in Shanghai.

The Maybank Championship is scheduled for next week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the third of four events on the tour’s late-season Asian swing. ___

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