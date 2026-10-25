High wind cancels play at Bermuda Championship with Smotherman and Power tied for lead

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Raging wind at Port Royal canceled golf on Sunday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, leaving PGA Tour officials to figure out how to conclude a tournament with Austin Smotherman and Seamus Power tied for the lead.

Gusts topped 40 mph (65 kph) in the morning, and none of the 72 players who made the cut was able to tee off. Officials decided a few hours later to cancel play. The forecast for Monday was not any better, which ordinarily would lead to the event being reduced to 54 holes.

Smotherman and Power were tied for the lead, however. And there was a charter flight leaving Bermuda on Monday morning for Vallarta, Mexico, the next stop on the PGA Tour schedule. Power and Smotherman are both in the field next week.

One possibility was a playoff early Monday to decide a winner, provided the weather allowed. Officials were expected to decide by the end of Sunday.

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