Bangladesh wins the toss and bats against West Indies in the first cricket test

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss Wednesday and elected to bat against West Indies in the first of two cricket tests

Bangladesh, which still has an outside chance of making the World Test Championship final, left out Mushfiqur Rahim due to a hand injury but recalled wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das, who missed a recent ODI series in the United Arab Emirats.

Bangladesh chose to bolster its spin attack, adding offspiner Nayeem Hasan to the XI alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-armer Taijul Islam.

Bangladesh has three victories in its last six tests, including a 2-0 sweep over Pakistan and a historic match win in Australia. After the series against West Indies, Bangladesh will play two tests in South Africa and two at home against England.

West Indies is aiming to finish its last series of this WTC cycle on high. In-form allrounder Justin Greaves was included in the starting XI despite a recent injury scare.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket