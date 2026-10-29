Anthony Markanich and Mauricio González score 4 minutes apart to help Minnesota beat Sporting KC 3-1

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Anthony Markanich and Mauricio González scored four minutes apart midway through the second half and Kelvin Yeboah added his 18th goal of the season to help Minnesota beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota (9-12-11), which entered with a six-point gap to make up for a playoff spot, is unbeaten in its last five matches with two victories.

Kansas City (6-22-4) has lost four straight games.

Markanich tied it at 1-all in the 72nd minute by heading in a corner kick by Joaquín Pereyra. It was his ninth goal of the season — to match last year’s total. Minutes later, a Sporting KC turnover led to Nectarios Triantis finding a wide-open González on his left for a calm finish.

Tomás Chancalay forced another turnover deep in Sporting KC’s area and sent a pass to a wide-open Yeboah near the corner of the six-yard box for a shot off the hand of a diving Stefan Cleveland.

Taylor Calheira scored for Sporting in the 31st.

Up next

Kansas City: Hosts Houston on Saturday.

Minnesota: Plays at LAFC on Sunday.

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