Zack Swanwick surges into the lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur in New Zealand

TOMARATA, New Zealand (AP) — Zack Swanwick of New Zealand seized on the sudden struggles of defending champion Fifa Laopakdee on Saturday in the Asia-Pacific Amateur and finished strong for a 4-under 67, giving him a two-shot lead going into the final round with a berth in the Masters and British Open going to the winner.

Swanwick recovered from a tee shot into the sandy area left of the par-5 18th at Te Arai Links by making a 10-foot birdie putt to reach 7-under 206.

“We’re in the best part of New Zealand playing golf. It’s pretty hard not to be happy,” Swanwick said. “It’s a spot I haven’t been in for a while. I’ll try to make the most of it.”

New Zealand has never had an Asia-Pacific Amateur champion since the tournament began in 2009, and Swanwick isn’t the only possibility. Cooper Moore got back into the mix with a wedge to a foot on the wind-blown, 104-yard 17th hole for birdie. He finished with a 71 and was two shots behind along with Laopakdee.

Swanwick, a junior at Florida, hit a superb 3-wood onto the green at the par-5 13th for a two-putt birdie, then used the slope behind the 14th green to set up another birdie on the 14th.

Laopakdee, the Arizona State senior from Thailand trying to join Hideki Matsuyama as the only back-to-back winners, had a two-shot lead on the back nine until missing a 6-foot par putt on the 12th, failing to get up-and-down from a back bunker on the 13th and then badly missing a wedge on the short 14th, coming up short and making a bogey.

He also failed to convert a long two-putt birdie opportunity on the 18th and had to settle for a 73. Laopakdee opened with a 63, and his putter has gone cold ever since.

Kaito Sato of Japan was the only other player under par at 3-under 210 after making three birdies over his final seven holes for a 70.

Swanwick looks like a different player after the start to this tournament. He already was 4 over through six holes on Thursday. But instead of shooting himself out of the tournament, he birdied the last three holes. He has made only three bogeys over his last 45 holes.

“I feel really confident now,” he said. “I kind of know where the ball is going. I know how far it’s going. Putting is starting to feel really good. Everything feels really good. Just go at it.”

___

See AP’s full golf coverage here