Brandon King leads West Indies to an 8-wicket win over Bangladesh in 1st test

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Opener Brandon King hit an unbeaten 81 as West Indies chased down 170 with ease to beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first cricket test Saturday.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 142 in the second innings, taking a lead of just 169 runs after losing nine wickets to West Indies spinners.

Skipper Roston Chase claimed 5-36 with his wily offspin and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican followed his 5-53 with 4-63 in the second innings.

On an increasingly deteriorating pitch on Day 4, interrupted by bad light, rain and lightning, West Indies openers John Campbell and King employed an attacking approach rather than defending the spinners.

They swept with precision to score runs fluently and put on 112 runs for the opening stand, which determined the course of the game.

“The two openers gave us a good start,” Chase said. “Sometimes, when a couple of wickets fall early, it creates a bit of panic in the dressing room, but the guys went out there today and got us off to a lovely start in the second innings. It gave us that momentum, and we carried it right through to the end.”

King raised his sixth fifty from 68 balls, with a late-cut-boundary toward deep backward point. It also brought up 100-run partnership, keeping Bangladesh bowlers frustrated.

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam broke through with the wicket of Campbell with a perfect in-swinger that flattened the stump. After scoring 54 in the first innings, Campbell made 49.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud then dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 1 to offer Bangladesh some hope.

But Kavem Hodge, unbeaten on 31, and King put on 50 from 58 balls to help the side seal the game and take 1-0 lead in the two-match series. King struck 10 fours and one six for his 115-ball 81 not out.

“We fell on the back foot in the first innings,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said. “After finishing the day at 213, we were bowled out for 272. We fell quite far behind at that point. We knew batting would become difficult later in the match.

“We are taking one match at a time. We did not play our best cricket in this test,” he added. “Now we have to look forward to the second test and think about how we can come back strongly.”

Resuming the day at 79-6, Bangladesh was able to add just 63 runs with Nayeem Hasan scoring most of them.

Nayeem was the last batter out on 52, after brining up his maiden fifty in the test.

Nayeem guided the lower order astutely to take the lead past 150 amid the vicious spin bowling from Warrican and Chase.

Chase dropped Nayeem on 29 but the batter showed the grit on tricky surface to raise his maiden half-century off 87 balls when he guided a delivery from Warrican to mid-wicket for a single.

Chase, however, dismissed him for his fifth five-wicket haul and wrapped up Bangladesh innings as Nayeem miscued a shot to long-on.

Bangladesh earlier was bowled out for 272 in its first innings before dismissing West Indies for 245.

The final test is in Sylhet, starting next week.

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