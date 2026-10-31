Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
58.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Zverev upset in Vienna semifinals ahead of taking No. 1 ranking

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

VIENNA (AP) — Alexander Zverev won’t be able to mark his ascent to the top of the tennis rankings with another title after he was upset by Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open on Saturday.

De Minaur won 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) after surging into an early 3-0 lead in the decisive tiebreak for a win which strengthens his chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals next month.

Zverev will replace Jannik Sinner as the No. 1 player on Monday. The German will be the 30th different player to lead the rankings and the oldest first-time No. 1 since 1974 at 29.

De Minaur will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday after the Spaniard won 6-4, 7-6 (2) against Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal.

___

See AP’s full tennis coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.