Referee halts Feyenoord-Inter Champions League game after fans fire flares on to field

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands (AP) — The Champions League game between Feyenoord and Inter Milan was interrupted on Tuesday after home fans, disappointed with their side losing, fired flares that landed on the pitch and on the roof of the De Kuip Stadium.

Inter, like Feyenoord on three points ahead of the game, went ahead early with a first European goal for defender Yann Bisseck.

Italy’s 21-year-old forward Pio Esposito headed the second goal later in the first half and Piotr Zieliński made the final score 3-0 with a long-range strike after 54 minutes.

It was the signal for the home fans to rain the flares on to the field, forcing the referee to stop the game for about two minutes and give officials a chance to clear the playing arena.

Inter’s victory helped it bounce back from a 3-1 loss to rival AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, while Feyenoord is set to be punished by UEFA for the behaviour of its fans.

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