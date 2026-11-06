Mahmud claims 6-90 to help Bangladesh stem the tide in 2nd test as West Indies lead by 268

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud claimed 6-90 to help Bangladesh stem the tide in the second cricket test against West Indies on Friday.

Hasan moved the ball admirably on day 2 as West Indies was out for 356 in the first innings. Bangladesh then reached 88-3 at stumps to trail by 268 runs.

Towhid Hridoy was batting on 29, with veteran Mushfiqur Rahim on 19, when played was halted by bad light.

West Indies appeared set for big first innings when it resumed at 235-4. But Hasan rediscovered his touch with the new ball by flattening the stump of Amir Jangoo, who offered no shot, and dismissing West Indies captain Roston Chase with the next delivery.

Jangoo added 22 runs to his overnight total to finish on 133, including 13 fours and two sixes.

“Credit to Hasan for bowling those areas consistently for that period of time,” Jangoo said. “I thought when the ball pitched on that length, it would have seamed away. So for me, it was just poor judgment on my part but he created that pressure.”

Hasan came close to claiming his second hat trick, but Joshua Bishop survived a leg-before decision after successfully reviewing the umpire’s call.

He nevertheless was unstoppable and was rewarded for consistency by claiming the wickets of Bishop and Shamar Joseph. It was his first five-for on home soil and the highest every by a Bangladesh pacer.

“Taking five wickets at home is always very special for me. It was a good opportunity to perform on our own ground and I am happy,” Hasan said.

“I always try to keep things simple. I focus on executing my plans, maintaining discipline in line and length and understanding what the team needs in a particular situation.”

Offspinner Mehidy Hasan ended 2-82 after dismissing Greaves on 51 and Jayden Seals to wrap up West Indies innings.

Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam, who hit a century in the first test loss, sustained an ankle injury while chasing a ball to the boundary rope and was taken to the hospital.

Nayeem Hasan came in as a makeshift opener but couldn’t impact much as Seals had him caught by Brandon King at slip in the fifth over.

Greaves dismissed Tanzid Hasan for 16 as debutant Kevin Wickham held onto a stunning catch at cover point and Joseph bowled captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to leave Bangladesh at 51-3.

Mushfiqur, who missed out the first test due to finger injury, struggled initially but managed to stay in the crease with Hridoy before bad light forced early stump.

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