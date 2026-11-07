Aki Iwai takes a 1-shot lead into final round of the LPGA’s Japan Classic

OMITAMA, Japan (AP) — Aki Iwai shot a 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead going into the final round of the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic.

Iwai was one shot clear of Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand, who carded a 65 on Saturday at the Taiheiyo Club north of Tokyo. She had the low round on a sunny day on the course.

Iwai was 15-under 201 after three rounds.

Yubol is looking for her first victory on the LPGA Tour. Iwai picked up her first LPGA Tour win last year in the Standard Portland Classic.

Youmin Hwang of South Korea and Erika Hara of Japan were two shots behind after both shot 68.

Defending champion Nasa Hataoka closed with a 72 and was in a group of four players three shots back. Hataoka, the leader after two rounds, won the event last year in a playoff in a rain-shortened tournament.

The Toto Japan Classic is the last of four tournaments in the LPGA’s so-called late-season Asian swing.

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