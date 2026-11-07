Wales edge Japan 28-21 in Nations Championship after late Adams try and ruck penalty

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales survived a nervy finish to squeeze past Japan 28-21 in Nations Championship rugby on Saturday.

Wales didn’t produce the decisive score until the 69th minute through winger Josh Adams, who also came up with a last-minute ruck penalty on his 22 to prevent a draw by Japan.

“I thought we’d be better,” Wales coach Steve Tandy said. “We weren’t ruthless enough. Getting a hit out for the first time since the summer, it does get clunky. It helps to review after a bonus point win.”

Adams scored two tries and fellow wing Louis Rees-Zammit grabbed his first try of the year; the pair of flyers made a difference as Wales lost five lineouts and kicked away too much hard-won possession.

Japan was largely contained when it went through the phases but feasted on Wales errors to stay in the contest to the final whistle. Japan, chasing its first win in Cardiff, rued missing chances in the 22, not just in the last minute but also right on halftime when it was on the Welsh tryline but was turned over by prop Nicky Smith.

“That could have been a historic win for us,” Japan coach Eddie Jones said. “But you’ve got to be good enough to take advantage of those mistakes. We weren’t quite good enough. It was a missed opportunity.”

Debutant flyhalf Riku Kitahara fit in smoothly as did rookie replacement Shinya Komura in his first test of the year.

New Pacific Nations Cup champion Japan, at 1-3, goes to England next weekend.

Wales, at 2-2 after a July win over Fiji, hosts New Zealand next.

It says how far Wales has fallen that Japan has become a vital pick-me-up for the Welsh. A victory in July last year ended Wales’ record 18-test losing streak then another last November with a last-second penalty was Wales’ first home win in more than two years.

It took a huge run by Rees-Zammit from deep in his half in the fourth minute to set up prop Archie Griffin for the opening try and his first for Wales.

But Japan tied the score when lock Walter Dearns forced a turnover in the Wales 22 and Ben Gunter ran in.

Adams scored his first try of the match in support of Rees-Zammit but Japan leveled again when 2.02-meter Dearns burrowed under three Welsh defenders.

Center Eddie James’ big carry and offload helped Rees-Zammit score his first try in a year and Smith’s last-gasp turnover ensured Wales led 21-14 at halftime.

Both sides coughed up possession within a spit of the tryline until the 69th when Wales fullback Blair Murray counterattack from his own half and saw Adams spear away to the corner.

But Japan made the last five minutes tense again when an intercept led to Kenta Fukuda’s converted try.

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