McLaren’s Lando Norris wins Formula 1’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Mercedes clinches constructors’ title

SAO PAULO (AP) — McLaren driver Lando Norris dominated a rainy Sao Paulo Grand Prix to win from pole position on Sunday.

Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar completed the F1 podium at Interlagos.

New F1 champion Kimi Antonelli, who clinched the title last weekend, finished fifth, as his Mercedes team secured the constructors’ title. Teammate George Russell was fourth.

Norris, who led for 47 of the race’s 71 laps, had his third win of the season and his second consecutive win in Brazil.

Verstappen started the race in 21st due to several penalties for changes in his unit power. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who became the second F1 driver with 400 starts, finished ninth after a similar situation.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff celebrated the ninth constructors’ title at Mercedes after the race.

“It was a very strong beginning of the season that got us over the line,” Wolff said. “I never thought this was ever possible.”

The two home drivers had a disappointing race in front of Brazilian fans. Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto finished 16th, and Haas rookie Rafael Câmara was 20th.

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By MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press