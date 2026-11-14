Pumas grind out 19-14 win over Italy after late yellow cards in Nations Championship

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Argentina notched its first win since July only after it labored past Italy 19-14 in Nations Championship rugby on Saturday.

For most of an error-filled, stop-start match the Pumas enjoyed three-quarters of the possession and territory but kept turning it over to an Italy side that made 174 tackles, more than twice as many as Argentina.

The teams were 7-7 at halftime and Argentina led for the first time in the 55th minute then quickly made it 19-7. However, two yellow cards dropped the Pumas to 13 men and a penalty try to Italy gave the home side hope.

But Italy, with its own self-inflicted issues, couldn’t steal a first win against Argentina in 18 years.

Italy had a last-minute penalty and aimed for a corner lineout but flyhalf Paolo Garbisi kicked it dead to end a match that was frustrating for both sides.

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