Mirra Andreeva beats Jessica Pegula to reach title match of the WTA Finals

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Mirra Andreeva defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 to reach the title match of the WTA Finals on Saturday, becoming the first teenager to do so since 2004.

The 19-year-old Russian has yet to drop a set at the $10 million, season-ending event. She lost just 11 games while going 3-0 in her round-robin matches, the fewest of any player since 2003.

Andreeva improved to 4-5 against Top 10 players this year, including wins over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 6 Elina Svitolina and No. 3 Pegula in the Southern California desert.

Pegula broke Andreeva to take a 3-1 lead in the second set, but dropped five of the final six games to end her fifth consecutive Finals appearance. She lost in the 2023 final and was a losing semifinalist last year, too.

Andreeva, the French Open champion, ensured she’ll clinch the year-end No. 2 world ranking with the win. Pegula could have moved up one spot if she had won.

Andreeva will play either Svitolina or Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in Sunday’s final.

Maria Sharapova was 17 when she reached the championship match of the 2004 Finals and beat Serena Williams in three sets.

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By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer