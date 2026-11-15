Australia wins the toss and chooses to bowl against England in 2nd ODI

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Mitch Marsh won the toss and sent England in to bat at Adelaide Oval in the second one-day cricket international on Sunday.

Australia leads the series after a crushing seven-wicket victory in the opening game of the three-match series in Perth on Friday.

“It’s no secret we like to chase,” Marsh said at the toss. “We know the wicket stays really good here in Adelaide. Hopefully we can get the most out of early and then chase it down under lights.”

Mahli Beardman, who took taking six wickets to return the best figures ever by an Australian bowler on his ODI debut, has been rested for Sunday’s match with seamer Riley Meredith coming in for Australia’s only change.

England also made one change with Sonny Baker in for Jamie Overton.

Captain Harry Brook and allrounder Sam Curran were both set to play in their 50th ODI match.

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Lineups:

Australia: Mitch Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith.

England: Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jofra Archer.

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