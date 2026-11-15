Scotland beats Australia in Nations Championship rugby in latest big win for the northern hemisphere

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland struck another big blow for the northern hemisphere in Nations Championship rugby by beating Australia 15-12 in an attritional test match at Murrayfield on Sunday.

It came after France defeated world champion South Africa 21-19 on Friday and Wales beat New Zealand 35-28 on Saturday for a first win over the All Blacks in 73 years.

Scotland led 12-5 at halftime after scoring two tries — through flanker Matt Fagerson in the ninth minute and No. 8 Jack Dempsey in the 29th — either side of one by Australia winger Harry Potter.

A highly physical match passed by without a point scored for 46 minutes, before Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell booted a penalty in the 75th to leave Australia needing two scores to win and little time to do so.

Max Jorgensen scampered down the right wing in the 80th minute for a converted try and there was one final chance for Australia after the restart, also down Jorgensen’s flank.

Scotland winger Darcy Graham was there to make the decisive tackle and relief spread around Murrayfield for a third win in five matches by the Scots in the inaugural tournament taking place over July and November. They moved above Wales into fourth place in the northern hemisphere standings.

Australia, next year’s Rugby World Cup host, has four losses in its five outings so far and is fourth in the southern hemisphere table.

The sixth and final round of matches takes place on Saturday, before the playoff finals at Twickenham from Nov. 27-29.

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