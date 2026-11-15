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Madden Collins scores 25 to lead American to 70-64 victory over Harvard

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By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madden Collins led American with 25 points and the Eagles knocked off Harvard 70-64 on Sunday.

Collins also had three steals for the Eagles (2-2). Chris Eagan finished 5 of 6 from the floor to add 11 points.

Tey Barbour led the Crimson (2-3) with 22 points. Harvard also got 18 points and two blocks from Thomas Batties II. Robert Hinton finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Collins scored 12 points in the first half and American went into halftime trailing 40-35. Collins scored 13 points in the second half to help stage the rally.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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