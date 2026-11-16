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Vince Buzelis’ 17 lead South Dakota past NAIA Doane 81-57

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By AP News

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Vince Buzelis’ 17 points helped South Dakota defeat Doane 81-57 on Sunday.

Buzelis shot 6 of 10 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Coyotes (2-4). Josiah Dotzler scored 13 points and added five rebounds, nine assists, and three steals. Kajus Kublickas shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Leon Maguire led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Devin Buehler added seven points for Doane. Crayton Macholan finished with seven points and three steals.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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