Teen Mirra Andreeva beats 32-year-old Elina Svitolina to win WTA Finals without losing a set

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Mirra Andreeva won the WTA Finals without dropping a set to end a year in which she won her first major and ascended to No. 2 in the world. Now, all tennis’ latest teen queen needs is a driver’s license.

The 19-year-old Russian defeated Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday, going 5-0 at the season-ending championships. Her results helped clinch her career-high ranking, just behind Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Andreeva won $3.37 million and a one-of-a-kind ultraviolet purple Mercedes-Benz convertible. She happily got behind the wheel after the car was driven onto the court at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

“This is an amazing motivation for me to get my driver’s license as fast as I can,” she said. “If not, then look, I have five people on my team. I’m going to be a passenger’s princess forever, that’s also an option for me.”

Andreeva became the 11th player to win the Finals without losing a set, joining among others Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams, all of whom did it multiple times.

“I’m super privileged to put my name in that group,” she said.

She jumped in the air when Svitolina netted an easy smash on the second match point.

During the awards presentation, Andreeva wore a jacket with the phrase ‘I want to thank myself’ stamped on the front, and then she did just that.

“I want to thank myself for always doing the hard work, for never quitting, for always believing in myself, for not taking the days off, for working every day and for committing to what I have to do,” she said. “Just thanks to myself without any reason.”

Andreeva won five of the last six games to close out the nearly two-hour match that featured nine breaks of serve across 21 games. Both players worked the angles in battling from the baseline in a mix of sun and shadows on the smaller Stadium 2 court.

Svitolina won both of the match’s longest games of six deuces each in the second set. She needed seven break points before Andreeva’s forehand sailed long to tie it 1-1. Then Svitolina survived four break points to hold trailing 4-3 on another forehand error by her opponent.

Svitolina won just two points over the final two games. Her forehand hit the net cord and dropped on her side to set up triple match point for Andreeva. One point later, Svitolina blew an easy smash playing on the sunny side of the court to end it.

Svitolina earned $1.5 million after going 2-1 in the round-robin portion of the eight-day event.

After match point, Andreeva ran to hug coach Conchita Martinez in the stands. Svitolina, a 32-year-old mother, sat down in her chair.

The players did not take part in the traditional post-match handshake or pose for photos together before the match. Svitolina and others from her country have refused to shake hands with players from Russia and Belarus since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 in line with policy set by the Ukrainian Tennis Federation.

Svitolina was back in the Final for the first time since 2019, when she lost to Ash Barty after winning it all in 2018. She gave birth to her daughter four years ago and last month she separated from husband and retired Top 10 player Gaël Monfils.

Svitolina didn’t mention Andreeva in her post-match comments to the crowd, which included several fans waving Ukrainian flags.

Later, she said, “I couldn’t thank enough to the people of Ukraine to come to watch my matches, to watch at home.”

Andreeva publicly congratulated Svitolina for what she called an “amazing” season.

“You’re an amazing mom to come back and do this. It’s super hard,” she said. “I just wish you the best of luck for the next season.”

Svitolina nodded without expression from her seat.

“I put everything out there and she played incredible,” Svitolina said later.

In doubles, Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend beat the Italian duo of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-3.

It was the sixth title of the year for the Czech-American team of Siniakova and Townsend, who also won the French and U.S. opens. They’ll split $675,000 and each received a yearlong lease on a Mercedes-Benz.

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See AP’s full tennis coverage here

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer