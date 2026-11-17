Bryson DeChambeau headlined an influx of former LIV players who will compete on the European tour in the 2027 season, marking a realignment of the golfing landscape following the demise of the breakaway circuit.

DeChambeau, a two-time major champion and social-media influencer with 3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, will add heft to a circuit that has trailed in the wake of the PGA Tour but now has a sprinkling of new — or returning — talent to raise its profile.

Courtesy of his second U.S. Open title in 2024, the 33-year-old American has taken Category 1 status for the first time on the European tour, the highest priority ranking, which means he can play in whichever tournament he chooses.

DeChambeau was planning to play the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa — an event co-sanctioned by the European tour — on Dec. 4-7.

He was a star name on LIV, which announced two weeks ago in bankruptcy court it planned to wind down operations instead of launching a new version after losing the financial support of Saudi Arabia.

A return to the PGA Tour, which typically has a one-year ban on players dating to their most recent LIV appearance, will have to wait.

On Monday, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said his board had “thoughtful discussions” about the future of players at LIV Golf, adding: “I hope to have more to say in the beginning of the new year.”

That meant departing LIV players instead were flocking to the DP World Tour — the title name of the European circuit — that is now golf’s global tour.

Nine former LIV players can compete on invites

Eighteen players competing on LIV in 2026 are now on the European tour and they include one-time stalwarts of the circuit like former Ryder Cup stars Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, via a category related to career earnings.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton — winners of the last two events of the 2026 European tour season — already had announced they would be returning to the tour after the collapse of LIV.

The tour added that major champions Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith were among nine players coming off LIV to have signed agreements to receive invites to a specific number of tournaments next season.

They would not be the high-profile, lucrative Rolex Series events, but smaller tournaments where the presence of these former LIV players would “add value,” the European tour said.

The other seven players on that nine-man list were Bubba Watson, Abraham Ancer, Lucas Herbert, Michael La Sasso, Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz and Thomas Pieters.

Guy Kinnings, CEO of the European tour, said the decision to offer these invites had to be “carefully managed” by the circuit “to ensure and preserve playing opportunities for existing members.”

“There has been significant change in the landscape of men’s professional golf over the past 12 months,” Kinnings said. “As golf’s global tour, we have taken a pragmatic approach to this unique and unprecedented situation as we go into next year, always with the best interests of our entire membership at the forefront of our minds.”

Kinnings said the 2027 season was set to be “one of the most keenly contested campaigns in our 55-year history.”

The season starts next week at the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

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By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer