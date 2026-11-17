Tiger Woods is returning to competition for the first time in two years, announcing Tuesday he will be playing in the Hero World Challenge at the unofficial event he hosts in the Bahamas.

His decision was posted on Instagram, with Woods joining the 20-man field along with Rickie Fowler and 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland.

The Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club is Dec. 3-6.

Woods last competed in the 2024 British Open at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut in his last year playing all four majors. He also played with his son at the 36-hole PNC Championship, where he could ride in a cart.

Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon in February 2025 and missed the entire year, and then had a seventh back surgery in October of that year to replace a disk in his lower back.

He was starting to practice ahead of the Masters early this year when he was arrested and jailed on a DUI charge after his SUV clipped a trailer and flipped on its side while driving down a residential road in Florida.

A sheriff’s report said deputies found two pain pills in his pocket and Woods showed signs of impairment. A breath test was negative, but he refused a urine test.

Woods left the country to seek treatment, and in September he pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge. His driver’s license was suspended for five years.

The 20-man field in Nassau is for players from the top 50 in the world ranking, though it reserves a spot for the tournament host. It is sanctioned by the PGA Tour and offers world ranking points.

For Woods, it will be his first time walking 72 holes since he set a Masters record in 2024 by making the cut for the 24th consecutive time. He missed the cut in the other three majors.

Woods, with 15 majors and a record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour, has not won since the Zozo Championship in Japan in October 2019.

Of all the injuries to his left knee and lower back, none was more devastating than those he suffered in the 2021 car crash when he was driving at a high rate of speed and rolled his SUV down a hill outside of Los Angeles. His right leg and ankle were so badly mangled that Woods said doctors contemplated amputation.

But he returned a year later at the Masters. While the 50-year-old Woods still swings well, he has not finished closer than 16 shots of the winning score in the 10 times he has played since the car crash, including one year against the 20-man field in the Bahamas.

Woods just completed his work as chairman of the Future Competition Committee on the PGA Tour that has reshaped the competition model for 2028.

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By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer