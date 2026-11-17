Even as LIV Golf is winding down through bankruptcy, the players are more compelling now than when they were actually competing.

Remember when all the speculation was who would leave the PGA Tour and European tour? Now it’s who’s allowed to return. The list of LIV players with nowhere to go is as notable as those offered a European tour lifeline by agreeing to a set number of sponsor invitations.

Longtime supporters of the European tour railed about sending 10 players to the PGA Tour each year, and now it gets banned PGA Tour players with a greater profile than those they were losing.

This might take longer to sort out than LIV Golf’s bankruptcy proceedings.

“There has been significant change in the landscape of men’s professional golf over the past 12 months,” said Guy Kinnings, the chief executive of the European tour. “As golf’s global tour, we have taken a pragmatic approach to this unique and unprecedented situation as we go into next year, always with the best interests of our entire membership at the forefront of our minds.”

It’s sure to raise eyebrows across several fronts, starting with the European tour offering sponsor invitations without a hefty appearance fee to nine players who never contributed to the tour.

All of them added to the “significant change in the landscape” by defecting from their tours to join a rival league with a seemingly endless supply of Saudi cash until it disappeared quicker than anyone can say “Strait of Hormuz.”

The idea behind the offer was to place them in European tour stops that needed help, giving those tournaments a boost in star power without taking away a spot from fields that were depleted anyway.

Some players were afforded European tour status already earned, whether it was Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open champion) and Tyrrell Hatton (Rolex Series winner) or Paul Casey (career money) and David Puig (tournament winner).

The nine players who signed agreements for a specific number of sponsor invitations — and it varies among the players — include major champions Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Cameron Smith. Those players, along with Joaquin Niemann, are the reason Kinnings said, “Our 2027 season is set to be one of the most keenly contested campaigns in our 55-year history.”

No doubt, it’s a big move for the European tour and the most practical one considering the PGA Tour still has a one-year ban from a player’s last appearance on LIV.

Still to be determined are the stakes for ex-LIV players.

The PGA Tour’s alliance with Europe expires next year. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said Monday evening they are having productive discussions and “both entities have a mutual desire to extend and modify our partnership.”

The modification is likely to include how many PGA Tour cards are offered the leading players in Europe, but it is most certain to be fewer than 10. That shouldn’t be an issue for Johnson, whose 24 tour wins make him a lifetime PGA Tour member. But it would be for the likes of Niemann, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer and Lucas Herbert.

Also unclear is how many tournaments DeChambeau, in the highest priority category as Europe’s newest member, chooses to play beyond the minimum required.

But look beyond the nine players offered deals for sponsor invitations to the players with limited options on where to play.

Harold Varner III, Charles Howell III, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman and Talor Gooch are among some two dozen players on LIV Golf in 2026 who were left off the list. Some, like Uihlein, still have Asian Tour status and some of those events are co-sanctioned by Europe.

At least they still have MENA Tour cards from when Greg Norman tried to use the Middle East and North Africa circuit as a way to get world ranking points. That tour is alive and well. Chris Woods, who played for Europe in the 2016 Ryder Cup, won twice early this year.

Throw in Sebastian Munoz, Dean Burmester, Matthew Wolff and Anthony Kim, whose victory in Australia after 12 years of fighting injuries and addiction was the most feel-good story of the year.

Ten players left off the list have won on the PGA Tour. Five have played in a Ryder Cup or a Presidents Cup. All of them are looking for a place to play, assuming they still want to play (Gooch might have his hands full with his Professional Bull Riding team, the Oklahoma Wildcatters).

Among the younger crowd — Wolff is still only 27 — is former NCAA champion Caleb Surratt, who was not on the list despite having played three times on the Challenge Tour. Instead, an offer was made to Michael La Sasso, a more recent NCAA champion who won the final LIV event in Indianapolis. A footnote in history.

Europe stands to gain. The PGA Tour remains more interested in fine-tuning its new competition model in 2028 than the immediate plight of LIV players.

Rolapp has said he is driven by whatever makes the PGA Tour better. In due time.

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By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer