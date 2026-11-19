NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Charley Hull won her first LPGA title 10 years ago at the CME Group Tour Championship despite saying she was hungover most of the week until her own detox of streaming Netflix in her room.

Now she’s going for a different brand of detox — no smartphone.

“Honestly, I wish I was born 30, 40 years earlier,” Hull said Thursday after opening with a 6-under 66, one shot off the lead at the LPGA Tour’s season finale. “Drives me bonkers all the technology and AI these days.”

It’s been a long year for Hull, and rarely short of entertainment. She won the Saudi Ladies International on the Ladies European Tour, was runner-up to Nelly Korda in the U.S. Women’s Open and celebrated a Solheim Cup victory with an up-and-down performance. Her only win in five matches was in singles, but it was key.

Still to come is her WTGL debut in the indoor league — right up her alley for entertainment — and then home to England to change up her phone.

“I’m going to buy myself a Nokia phone and for the whole month just change my sim over and just have a Nokia phone and just completely switch off from the world,” Hull said. “Just an old-school phone so I can’t look at anything. Don’t have to worry about anything. If anyone wants to get hold of me, call me on that phone. I’m done with texting, I’m done with social media.

“I just want to have a whole month detox.”

As for memories from winning at Tiburon Golf Club a decade ago, that was a different detox. She recalls being “chubby” because she discovered peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in America. And she remembers the alcohol.

“Back when I won 10 years ago I didn’t really take golf seriously,” Hull said. “I remember coming into this event 10 years ago when I won like hungover. I was out Thursday, Friday, Saturday drinking with my friends and stuff. My mom and dad was fuming when I come back Saturday.

“Dad was like, ‘So bad with what you done as preparation. You’re meant to be a professional athlete. You’re going to miss the cut this week.’ I turned round to him and I was like, ‘Dad, there is no cut, so ha!’” Hull said.

Her parents are with her this week — her dad’s first trip to America since 2017 — along with her sister, with her husband and two kids. The younger nephew, Ralph, was in the pool Thursday morning.

“He can swim, and then my mom was like to my sister Nicole, ‘I think Ralph is drowning,’” Hull said. “And Nicole turned round like, ‘Oh my God, he is.’ And she had to jump in — whole other outfit, her trainer on and everything. I think he was walking along and the bottom when down and it just shocked him. He’s all right.”

Never a dull moment with Hull. The offseason is a week away.

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By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer