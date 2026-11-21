ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Heavy rain at Sea Island on Saturday left the Seaside course unplayable and washed out the third round of the RSM Classic, setting up a second straight week of a Monday finish on the PGA Tour.

Two days of the final tournament of the season have featured rain and high wind. Saturday brought saturation to the course. Starting times were delayed and the third round could not have finished even if the course had been ready.

American Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark and Marco Penge of England were tied for the lead through 36 holes. Penge and the Neergaard-Petersen are outside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup and in danger of losing full cards for 2027.

The Austin Championship last week also was forced to finish Monday because of rain and wind. It will be the first time in 11 years the PGA Tour had consecutive Monday finishes — the Sanderson Farm Championship and the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in 2015.

The RSM Classic has not had a Monday finish since Mackenzie Hughes won in 2016 in a five-man playoff that could not beat darkness Sunday evening.

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