SYDNEY (AP) — Haydn Barron had nine birdies, including all four par-5s, to take a two-stroke lead with an 8-under 64 after the first round of the Australian PGA golf championship on Thursday.

American MJ Maguire and New Zealander Kazuma Kobori were tied for second. There were seven players tied for fourth with 67s, three strokes behind Barron at The Lakes Golf Course.

Barron, who is from Western Australia, credited an extra dose of caffeine before the round for his fast start on the east coast.

“I actually doubled up on the coffees this morning,” the 30-year-old Barron said, explaining that his body clock was still working on Australian west coast time. “Normally I just go with one, but I was feeling extra-tired at 4 a.m. Perth time, so I had to go to double.”

Most of the best scores came in the morning groups before the wind picked up on the water-hazard heavy course not far from Sydney’s international airport.

Defending champion David Puig shot 69. The tournament, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia, is the opening event for the 2027 European tour.

Alex Noren, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 25, hit the first shot of the day at The Lakes playing with Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee. Lee finished with a 68, Noren a 70 and Scott a 71.

Scott is also playing next week’s Australian Open at Kingston Heath in Melbourne, where he will be joined by Rory McIlroy as the marquee attraction in the tournament.

Eight players who were with LIV Golf last year are in the field, including three-time Australian PGA champion Cameron Smith, who shot 71 Thursday.

Lee, the 2023 Australian PGA champion who is also based in Western Australia, said he was nervous ahead of his first tee shot on the 10th hole at 7 a.m. local time.

“It’s not the most inviting tee shot because that left side’s OB (out of bounds) and you can’t see because the sun’s glaring at you,” Lee said. “But the energy’s great. We played so early and a lot of people came out to watch.”

And what happens in Las Vegas stays in Vegas — at least one of Lee’s short irons.

“I left my 8-iron in Vegas,” Lee said. “The third hole of the day I wanted to hit an 8-iron and had to hit a 9-iron because of that, so it actually makes golf kind of fun. You’ve got to play different shots and it’s not how you should play it.”

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