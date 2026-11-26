TURIN, Italy (AP) — From the white headband that he wears on the tennis court to his post-match “too strong” celebrations, Frances Tiafoe has been channeling his inner LeBron James for years.

So when Tiafoe got a small taste of what an NBA dressing room celebration is like when his support team dumped bottles of water over his head after his first career win at the ATP Finals, it seemed like the perfect way to coronate his breakthrough season.

A season that had its roots in 2025 when Tiafoe decided to overhaul his coaching team, radically alter his training regimen and diet and make a concerted effort to see how much he can really achieve.

The end result: At age 28, he became the oldest player in nearly a decade to make his debut at the year-ending finals, the elite tournament for the season’s top-eight players.

Tiafoe’s year reached a crescendo on U.S. hard courts when he reached a final of a Masters 1000 event at the Cincinnati Open two weeks after surgery to remove a cyst on his right (playing) hand and then made a run to the U.S. Open semifinals for the third time — which included a heartwarming gesture and a shoulder to cry on for fellow American Alex Michelsen.

He ended the year with a career-high ranking of No. 8.

“It’s been an insane year,” Tiafoe said. “Because of what I put myself through, I was able to bounce back quickly from adversity, won a lot in matches maybe I shouldn’t have. … I couldn’t be happier with what I was able to put out.”

If Tiafoe could go from No. 30 at the end of 2025 to the top 10 in one year, how far can he climb in 2027? He said he’s “chomping at the bit” to find out.

“I know what I put in this year to be eight. And eight’s great but it’s not top five,” Tiafoe said. “I’m in a really big, curious place to see how good I can be at this game. Sky’s the limit.”

First, though, there’s a different type of chomping Tiafoe is excited about: His offseason plans start with a well-deserved Thanksgiving holiday.

“You got to give thanks. Eat a lot of turkey,” he said before flying home. “It’s all about being around loved ones: people that are under the tent with you; people that sacrifice a lot with you.”

Sports science specialist

Tiafoe shut down his 2025 season a month early after he lost his opening match at the Shanghai Masters to 150th-ranked Yannick Hanfmann.

He brought in sports science specialist Mark Kovacs as his new coach and hunkered down for some hard yards.

So how did Kovacs get Tiafoe to commit?

“It’s a non-negotiable,” Kovacs told The Associated Press. “It’s not even a discussion. Obviously it’s hard. It’s hard for every athlete to commit to things they’re not always comfortable doing.

“Discipline is not something that happens just because you want it to happen,” Kovacs added. “You have to be willing to be uncomfortable more frequently in certain areas and you also got to enjoy a lot of the process and becoming someone who’s willing to enjoy some of the stuff that isn’t always easy is something he’s done really well this year.”

Tiafoe has known Kovacs since he was 12 and the coach was involved in USTA development.

Brian Kubik, another coach added to his staff, has also known Tiafoe for years.

“There’s a level of comfort there because they’ve actually grown up together and Frances throughout his years on tour has always responded well when he’s had an additional person there that he knows well,” said Tennis Channel analyst and former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Chris Eubanks.

Success in 5-setters

Tiafoe had a 6-7 record vs. top-10 players this year compared to 13-40 over the rest of his career. He also went 17-8 in deciding sets compared to 72-91 before this year; and won four of his six five-set matches in 2026.

“None of this surprises me. I know how good Frances is,” Kovacs said. “He’s just starting to get the game style that is going to take him, I think, to another level. There’s still a lot upside there.”

Kovacs pointed to how Tiafoe is winning more points off his serve and increased his second-serve speed by about 6 mph. But he added that Tiafoe still needs to be “much more aggressive off the ground, hitting through his forehand a little bit more, especially on the mid-court balls.”

“His backhand down the line has got a lot better, and he’s coming to the net and he is starting to volley a bit more aggressively and cover the right spots on the court,” Kovacs said. “He still needs to get a lot better if he truly wants to challenge the top two or three guys in the game, because he’s right there.”

At the finals last week, Tiafoe was overwhelmed by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in his opening group match, beat home player Flavio Cobolli in front of a hostile crowd and then lost to Daniil Medvedev when he had a chance to qualify for the semifinals.

The experience started by dressing up to walk the blue carpet.

“It was a cool experience,” he said. “This tournament is super well done from everything: your own lockers, the walkout, the food. Everything is pretty special.”

‘Unique style’

Tiafoe’s parents are immigrants from Sierra Leone and he learned tennis at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, Maryland, where his father was the janitor.

His strokes are not considered traditional. But Kovacs, who has applied his sports science expertise in the NBA, NFL and MLB and knows a thing or two about biomechanics, isn’t about to tinker too much in that area.

“He has a unique style on certain strokes and he’ll admit that. But his fundamentals are really strong and they are getting better and better,” Kovacs said. “It’s a big discussion between what’s a fundamental and what’s a style. All these players have unique styles. But the fundamentals are pretty consistent among the best players in the world.”

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By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer