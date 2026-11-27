SYDNEY (AP) — Nicolai von Dellingshausen holed out from the fairway for an albatross on the par-5 14th hole Friday for an 8-under 64 to take a three-stroke lead midway through the second round of the Australian PGA golf tournament.

The 33-year-old German player hit a 7-iron from 165 meters for a 2 on the 14th and finished with a two-round total of 13-under 131 on The Lakes Golf Course.

Northern Irishman Tom Mckibbin shot 65 and was in second place with dozens of golfers still on the course for the afternoon wave.

Three-time Australian PGA champion Cameron Smith, who also shot 64 Friday, was four behind the early leader. Smith is among eight players in the field who were with the now-defunct LIV Golf last year.

“It’s only Friday, so we’ve still got a couple days to go, but it’s nice to play the weekend,” Smith said. “It’s nice to be in a position where I can compete and that’s where I need to be to make my game better is competing and being under the pump a little bit. I kind of got in a bit of a groove and a bit of a rhythm today.”

Australian Haydn Barron, who had nine birdies, including all four par-5s, to take a two-stroke lead with a 64 after the first round, had an afternoon start Friday.

Defending champion David Puig, who opened with a 69, also had an afternoon start in the tournament co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.

Alex Noren, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 25, also played later in the same group as Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee. Lee opened Thursday with a 68, Noren a 70 and Scott a 71.

Scott is also playing next week’s Australian Open at Kingston Heath in Melbourne, where he will be joined by Rory McIlroy as the marquee attraction in the tournament.

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