LONDON (AP) — Italy ended a seven-match losing run since March after holding out Fiji 23-21 in rugby ’s Nations Championship at Twickenham on Friday.

Fiji defeated Italy 21-16 in Udine last weekend for its first win in the tournament, and Italy avenged that also for its maiden victory in the playoff between the last-placed teams in the southern and northern hemisphere pools.

Fiji out-scored Italy three tries to two going into the last quarter but Italy nosed ahead after a scrum infringement led to Tommaso Allan’s third penalty kick.

Then Italy had to withstand a furious finish by Fiji spearheaded by replacement backs Isikeli Rabitu and Sireli Maqala. Twice in the last five minutes Fiji got within five meters of Italy’s tryline but Tevita Ikanivere was stripped by Italy midfielder Leonardo Marin, and captain Isoa Nasilasila was jackaled by Lorenzo Cannone.

Fiji had one last chance from a lineout on Italy’s 22 but nobody jumped for the ball, it was ruled not straight, and it was game over.

Italy notched only its second win all year; the other was beating England for the first time.

Flanker Ross Vintcent led Italy with 18 tackles. “It was a hell of a battle,” he said. “We owed it to ourselves, our staff and everyone who supported us. We’ve had a tough six months as a team.”

The Italians flew to a 17-0 lead after 18 minutes.

Outside center Federico Mori scored off a fast, flat pass at the tryline by scrumhalf Stephen Varney. Hooker Giacomo Nicotera — on the field for two minutes — finished a lineout drive and Allan converted both tries plus made a penalty kick.

But after being outplayed for a quarter, Fiji showed its ability to produce something from nothing when Italy dropped lineout ball and Jiuta Wainiqolo threw a huge pass across the field to fullback Ponipati Loganimasi, who stepped the defense 40 meters out and burst through untouched all the way to the line.

Loganimasi then pulled off try-saving tackles on Varney and Vintcent and Italy squandered more points at the end of the half when Allan hit the upright and 19 phases with the clock in red ended with nothing when Vintcent’s grubber kick to the tryline was cleaned up.

Fiji cut the 17-7 halftime deficit to 17-14 after Wainiqolo’s offload gave fellow wing Peniasi Dakuwaga an overlap try that Caleb Muntz converted.

Allan’s second penalty stretched Italy’s lead to 20-14 but Fiji took the lead after big runs by midfielder Vinaya Habosi in a 12-phase attack filled with audacious offloads saw No. 8 Kitione Salawa dive over. Fiji was up, then down again, and couldn’t recover in a tense finale.

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