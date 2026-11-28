SYDNEY (AP) — There was no albatross on Nicolai von Dellingshausen’s scorecard on Saturday but the 33-year-old German player still maintained a three-stroke lead with a 3-under 69 in the third round of the Australian PGA golf tournament.

The leader after Friday’s second round at The Lakes after he holed out from the fairway for a 2 on the par-5 14th hole, von Dellingshausen had a 54-hole total of 16-under 200 after a mixed round of six birdies and three bogeys Saturday.

Organizers moved up tee times on Saturday due to expected storms in Sydney in the late afternoon.

“I am going to be very nervous tomorrow morning or around lunchtime,” Von Dellingshausen said. “It depends on when the tee times are going to be, but it’s fine. It’s something that I try to enjoy. There’s a reason to be nervous and I did a good job today to really embrace it and to manage it.”

Alex Noren, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 25, was in second after a 65 in the tournament co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.

“Extremely pleased,” Noren said. “I played similar to yesterday, but probably a little bit better even today.”

Popular Thai player Kiradech Aphibarnrat was tied for third after a 65.

“My putter was really hot today,” said Aphibarnrat, who doffed his cap and bowed to the crowd after draining a long putt.

Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin shot 70 with three late birdies to overcome a double-bogey on the 10th hole and was tied with Aphibarnrat.

Australian Haydn Barron, who had a two-stroke lead with a 64 after the first round, shot 66 Saturday and was in fifth place. Adam Scott shot a bogey-free 65 and was tied for seventh, seven strokes off the lead.

“I was struggling with the putter on the first couple days,” Scott said. “Nothing was really going down. It wasn’t looking good. So it was like every day, a fresh start today and a better attitude maybe.”

Three-time Australian PGA champion Cameron Smith shot 74 and was nine strokes off the lead. Smith hit his approach on the 16th hole in the water and the 2022 British Open champion made triple-bogey.

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