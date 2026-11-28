SANDY, Utah (AP) — Emmanuel Sabbi scored in the second half and Yohei Takaoka made it stand up as the Vancouver Whitecaps completed a sweep over Real Salt Lake with a 1-0 victory on Friday night.

Sabbi used assists from first-year forward Bruno Caicedo and defender Tate Johnson to send a right-footed shot into the net in the 58th minute.

It was Sabbi’s first postseason goal this season and his second in seven career playoff matches. Caicedo has two assists and a goal through his first two playoff appearances. Johnson’s assist was his first in five postseason matches.

Takaoka totaled one save for the Western Conference’s top seed. It was his fourth shutout in 13 postseason starts.

Rafael Cabral finished with four saves for No. 9 seed Real Salt Lake, which eliminated the Seattle Sounders in the wild-card match to advance.

Cabral had the lone save in the scoreless first half.

Up next

The Whitecaps await the winner of the first-round series between No. 4 seed San Jose and fifth-seeded Houston.

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