LONDON (AP) — Argentina saved its best for last in rolling over Scotland 34-26 for only its third win of the year in the Nations Championship rugby playoffs at Twickenham on Sunday.

The Pumas have been improving week by week after starting the month with a horror show in Dublin. They edged Italy in Genoa and were scaring France in Paris until a 60th-minute red card. The Pumas were fired up for the playoff for seventh and eighth place and never looked like losing to Scotland after reaching halftime a comfortable 17-7 ahead.

Scotland was targeting a third successive victory and 11 changes after beating Japan 67-5 returned most of their best players. But they were flat, passive and predictable and the scoreline flattered the Scots.

The inspired Argentines swept to victory with five tries that capitalized on some feeble defending and a maul that came to the fore early in the second half.

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