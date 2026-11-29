WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance played a round of golf together on Sunday morning, the White House said — a rare pairing as the White House prepares for congressional scrutiny over their intervention in chipmaker Nvidia.

The pair hit the links at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach on a decidedly cloudy day. Administration officials did not say what Trump and Vance discussed, or who won the round of golf.

Trump often spends weekends in Florida, but it’s the first recorded instance of Vance joining him there since early January, when the vice president met Trump at the golf club to privately discuss the impending strikes on Venezuela that led to the ouster and arrest of that nation’s then president, Nicolás Maduro.

Vance had been spending Thanksgiving in Ohio with his family before joining Trump in Florida at the end of the holiday weekend. This week, Congress is preparing for high-stakes appearances by Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, who got his job back at Trump’s urging after the CEO’s extramarital relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy and helping China access the company’s advanced chips. China denies that she was a spy.

Vance, viewed as a likely front-runner in the 2028 Republican race to succeed Trump, was the president’s emissary to Nvidia’s board of directors.

Vance spent time at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in 2024 during the transition, staying at a cottage on the property with his family.

Vance and Trump have golfed together “a couple of times” before, the vice president told Fox News’ Jesse Watters in a 2024 interview, adding that while he hit the ball well, he had a “pretty high handicap.”

“And when the president asked me how high my handicap was, he said, ‘Well, you got a beautiful swing, so you must have a terrible short game,’ which is true. It is accurate,” Vance said at the time.

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press