Week 6: Sonora High School, Eli Ingalls, Senior

Eli Ingalls is the High School Student Athlete of the Week because he loves basketball and football. For the last two years, he was the quarterback that helped bring home the state championship title to Sonora High School. Nominated by his Grandmother-Athena Gibson who states, “He is a great young man with the biggest heart in the world.” Gibson shares Ingalls helps anyone in need of help, including with his teammates and friends, they all play together as one.

Ingalls takes agricultural classes and has been doing the extra work to take a pig to the fair this year. Ingalls also works after school every day.