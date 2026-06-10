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Week 9: Summerville High School, Reghan Miller, Senior

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By Sabrina Biehl
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Reghan Miller is a standout student at Summerville High School. Miller has competed all four years in basketball, swim, and cheer, and two years of the new sport stunt, all while maintaining honor roll and taking duel enrollment college classes at Columbia College. She’s also active in FFA, raising a lamb and turkey for the Mother Lode Fair. Nominated by her mother, Bobbie Miller, she shares, “Her dedication, hard work, and ability to balance athletics, academics, and community activities make her an inspiration to her peers and our entire community.”

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