Reghan Miller is a standout student at Summerville High School. Miller has competed all four years in basketball, swim, and cheer, and two years of the new sport stunt, all while maintaining honor roll and taking duel enrollment college classes at Columbia College. She’s also active in FFA, raising a lamb and turkey for the Mother Lode Fair. Nominated by her mother, Bobbie Miller, she shares, “Her dedication, hard work, and ability to balance athletics, academics, and community activities make her an inspiration to her peers and our entire community.”
Week 9: Summerville High School, Reghan Miller, Senior
Events
Annual Elder Empowerment Symposium
Sonora Elks Lodge | 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Concerts in the Park 2026
Westside Memorial Park | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Stanislaus Natl Forest Community Town Hall
Stanislaus National Forest Headquarters | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sonora Elks Lodge | 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Concerts in the Park 2026
Westside Memorial Park | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Stanislaus Natl Forest Community Town Hall
Stanislaus National Forest Headquarters | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Henry V Preview Fundraiser for MLK Jr. Committee
Murphys Creek Theatre | 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Optical Astronomy: Dark Sky
Calaveras Big Trees State Park | 8:30 pm
California Invasive Species Action Week
CDFW Central Region (Region 4) | All Day
Murphys Creek Theatre | 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Optical Astronomy: Dark Sky
Calaveras Big Trees State Park | 8:30 pm
California Invasive Species Action Week
CDFW Central Region (Region 4) | All Day
Flag Day Event
Caldwell Insurance Services | 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
HENRY V
Murphys Creek Theatre | 7:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday Movie Nights
Tuolumne Branch Library | 8:30 pm
Caldwell Insurance Services | 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
HENRY V
Murphys Creek Theatre | 7:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday Movie Nights
Tuolumne Branch Library | 8:30 pm
Sonora 2026 Certified Farmers’ MarketCLICK HERE FOR ALL EVENTS
Sonora Farmers Market | 7:30 am - 11:30 am
Summer Concert Series Presents The Lack Family
Eproson Park | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Movies in the Park
Mary Laveroni Park | 8:45 pm
Sonora Farmers Market | 7:30 am - 11:30 am
Summer Concert Series Presents The Lack Family
Eproson Park | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Movies in the Park
Mary Laveroni Park | 8:45 pm