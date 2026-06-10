Dixie Nessl is one of the most driven people her best friend Joelene Beach knows. From volleyball practice in Ripon for her club team, to managing swim practice and training for Altitude Nessl pushes herself beyond the limits all while maintaining good grades and college classes. Nessl will leave this summer to play D1 volleyball for University of Arlington in Texas, Beach adds, “which just goes to show how hard she works.” Nessl is always there for her friends and family in addition to all the activities she manages.
Week 10: Sonora High School, Dixie Nessl, Senior
Events
Annual Elder Empowerment Symposium
Sonora Elks Lodge | 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Concerts in the Park 2026
Westside Memorial Park | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Stanislaus Natl Forest Community Town Hall
Stanislaus National Forest Headquarters | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sonora Elks Lodge | 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Concerts in the Park 2026
Westside Memorial Park | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Stanislaus Natl Forest Community Town Hall
Stanislaus National Forest Headquarters | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Henry V Preview Fundraiser for MLK Jr. Committee
Murphys Creek Theatre | 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Optical Astronomy: Dark Sky
Calaveras Big Trees State Park | 8:30 pm
California Invasive Species Action Week
CDFW Central Region (Region 4) | All Day
Murphys Creek Theatre | 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Optical Astronomy: Dark Sky
Calaveras Big Trees State Park | 8:30 pm
California Invasive Species Action Week
CDFW Central Region (Region 4) | All Day
Flag Day Event
Caldwell Insurance Services | 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
HENRY V
Murphys Creek Theatre | 7:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday Movie Nights
Tuolumne Branch Library | 8:30 pm
Caldwell Insurance Services | 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
HENRY V
Murphys Creek Theatre | 7:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday Movie Nights
Tuolumne Branch Library | 8:30 pm
Sonora 2026 Certified Farmers’ MarketCLICK HERE FOR ALL EVENTS
Sonora Farmers Market | 7:30 am - 11:30 am
Summer Concert Series Presents The Lack Family
Eproson Park | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Movies in the Park
Mary Laveroni Park | 8:45 pm
Sonora Farmers Market | 7:30 am - 11:30 am
Summer Concert Series Presents The Lack Family
Eproson Park | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Movies in the Park
Mary Laveroni Park | 8:45 pm