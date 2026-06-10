Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
91.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Week 10: Sonora High School, Dixie Nessl, Senior

Add us as a preferred source
By Sabrina Biehl
Week 10: Sonora High School, Dixie Nessl, Senior

Week 10: Sonora High School, Dixie Nessl, Senior

Photo Icon View Photo

Dixie Nessl is one of the most driven people her best friend Joelene Beach knows. From volleyball practice in Ripon for her club team, to managing swim practice and training for Altitude Nessl pushes herself beyond the limits all while maintaining good grades and college classes. Nessl will leave this summer to play D1 volleyball for University of Arlington in Texas, Beach adds, “which just goes to show how hard she works.” Nessl is always there for her friends and family in addition to all the activities she manages.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.