Week 10: Sonora High School, Dixie Nessl, Senior

Dixie Nessl is one of the most driven people her best friend Joelene Beach knows. From volleyball practice in Ripon for her club team, to managing swim practice and training for Altitude Nessl pushes herself beyond the limits all while maintaining good grades and college classes. Nessl will leave this summer to play D1 volleyball for University of Arlington in Texas, Beach adds, “which just goes to show how hard she works.” Nessl is always there for her friends and family in addition to all the activities she manages.