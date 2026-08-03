Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 9-15 includes Antonio Banderas and Hoda Kotb

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 9-15:

Aug. 9: Comedian David Steinberg is 84. Actor Sam Elliott is 82. Singer Barbara Mason is 79. Actor Melanie Griffith is 69. Actor Amanda Bearse (“Married … With Children”) is 68. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 67. Former “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is 62. Actor Pat Petersen (“Knots Landing”) is 60. Actor Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”) is 58. Actor Eric Bana (“Star Trek,” ″The Hulk”) is 58. News correspondent Chris Cuomo is 56. Actor Thomas Lennon (″Reno 911!”) is 56. Bassist Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind) is 56. Rapper Mack 10 is 55. Singer Juanes is 54. Actor Liz Vassey (“CSI,” ″All My Children”) is 54. Actor Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 53. Actor Rhona Mitra (“Nip/Tuck,” “Boston Legal”) is 51. Actor Jessica Capshaw (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Practice”) is 50. Actor Ashley Johnson (“The Help”) is 43. Actor Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” ″Twilight”) is 41.

Aug. 10: Actor James Reynolds (“Days of Our Lives”) is 80. Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 79. Mandolin player Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio is 77. Singer Patti Austin is 76. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 67. Actor Antonio Banderas is 66. Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is 65. Actor Chris Caldovino (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 63. Singer Neneh Cherry is 62. Singer Aaron Hall of Guy is 62. Singer Lorraine Pearson of Five Star is 59. Singer Michael Bivins (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 58. Actor Angie Harmon (“Law & Order”) is 54. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 53. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood (“Remember the Titans”) is 52. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Reba”) is 47. Singer Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels and Rope is 47. Singer Nikki Bratcher of Divine is 46. Actor Aaron Staton (“Mad Men”) is 46. Actor Ryan Eggold (“The Blacklist: Redemption,” ″90210″) is 42. Actor Charley Koontz (“CSI: Cyber”) is 39. Actor Lucas Till (“Hannah Montana”) is 36. Actor Jeremy Maguire (“Modern Family”) is 15.

Aug. 11: Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 83. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 83. Country singer John Conlee is 80. Singer Joe Jackson is 72. Actor Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder,” ″The Help”) is 61. Actor-podcaster Joe Rogan (“Fear Factor,” ″NewsRadio”) is 59. Actor Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) is 58. Actor Ashley Jensen (“Ugly Betty”) is 58. Actor Sophie Okonedo (“Hotel Rwanda”) is 58. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 58. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A Tribe Called Quest) is 56. Actor Nigel Harman (“Downton Abbey”) is 53. Actor Will Friedle (“Boy Meets World”) is 50. Singer Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 50. Actor Rob Kerkovich (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 47. Actor Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie”) is 46. Actor Chris Hemsworth (“Tron,” ″The Avengers”) is 43. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 42. Singer J-Boog (B2K) is 41. Rapper Asher Roth is 41. Actor Alyson Stoner (“Cheaper by the Dozen,” ″Camp Rock”) is 33.

Aug. 12: Actor George Hamilton is 87. Actor Dana Ivey is 85. Actor Jennifer Warren is 85. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 77. Actor Jim Beaver (“Supernatural”) is 76. Singer Kid Creole (of Kid Creole and the Coconuts) is 76. Actor Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”) is 72. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 72. Actor Bruce Greenwood (2009′s “Star Trek,” ″Thirteen Days”) is 70. Country singer Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad is 70. Guitarist Roy Hay of Culture Club is 65. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 63. Actor Peter Krause (“Parenthood,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 61. Actor Brent Sexton (“The Killing,” ″Deadwood”) is 59. Actor Michael Ian Black (“Ed”) is 55. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown (new “The Odd Couple,” ″Community”) is 55. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 55. Actor Casey Affleck is 51. Actor Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) is 46. Actor Dominique Swain (“Lolita,” “Face/Off”) is 46. Actor Leah Pipes (“The Originals”) is 38. Actor LaKeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) is 35. Actor Cara Delevingne (“Paper Towns”) is 34. Actor Imani Hakim (“Mythic Quest,” “Everybody Hates Chris”) is 33.

Aug. 13: Actor Kevin Tighe (“Emergency,” ″Murder One”) is 82. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 78. Director Paul Greengrass (the “Bourne” films) is 71. Actor Danny Bonaduce (“The Partridge Family”) is 67. Actor Dawnn Lewis (“A Different World,” ″Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 65. Actor John Slattery (“Mad Men,” ″Desperate Housewives”) is 64. Actor Debi Mazar is 62. Actor Quinn Cummings (“Family”) is 59. Actor Seana Kofoed (“Men in Trees”) is 56. Country singer Andy Griggs is 53. Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is 48. Actor Kathryn Fiore (“Reno 911!”) is 47. Actor Sebastian Stan is 44. Actor Eme Ikwuakor (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 42. Singer James Morrison is 42. Actor Lennon Stella (“Nashville”) is 27.

Aug. 14: Country singer Connie Smith is 85. Actor-musician Steve Martin is 81. Actor Antonio Fargas (“Starsky & Hutch”) is 80. Bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone is 80. Actor Susan St. James is 80. Romance novelist Danielle Steel is 79. Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is 78. Cartoonist Gary Larson (“The Far Side”) is 76. Actor Carl Lumbly (“Alias”) is 75. Actor Jackee Harry (“Sister, Sister,” ″227″) is 70. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 67. Singer Sarah Brightman is 66. Actor Susan Olsen (“The Brady Bunch”) is 65. Actor Halle Berry is 60. Actor Ben Bass (“Rookie Blue”) is 58. Actor Catherine Bell (“JAG”) is 58. Keyboardist Cody McCarver of Confederate Railroad is 58. Guitarist Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) is 57. Actor Lalanya Masters (“Barbershop”) is 54. Actor Christopher Gorham (“Ugly Betty”) is 52. Actor Mila Kunis is 43. Actor Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) is 43. TV personality Spencer Pratt (“The Hills”) is 43. Actor Marsai Martin (“black-ish”) is 22.

Aug. 15: Actor-musician Jim Dale is 91. Actor Pat Priest (“The Munsters”) is 90. Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 84. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 82. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 80. Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 78. Actor Phyllis Smith (“The Office”) is 77. Actor Tess Harper is 76. Actor Larry Mathews (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) is 71. Actor Zeljko Ivanek (“Madam Secretary,” ″Heroes”) is 69. Actor Rondell Sheridan (“That’s So Raven,” ″Cory in the House”) is 68. Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson (The The) is 65. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“Birdman,” “Babel”) is 63. Actor Peter Hermann (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 59. Actor Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”) is 58. Actor Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) is 56. Actor Ben Affleck is 54. Actor Natasha Henstridge (“The Whole Nine Yards,” ″Species”) is 52. Bassist Tim Foreman of Switchfoot is 48. Actor Emily Kinney (“Conviction,” “The Walking Dead”) is 42. Actor Courtney Hope (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 37. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 37. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”) is 37. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 36. DJ Smoove da General of Cali Swag District is 36.

By The Associated Press