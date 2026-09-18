Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 BTS $13,464,268 71,794 $187.54 2 Karol G $9,267,710 44,714 $207.26 3 System Of A Down $8,634,352 61,274 $140.91 4 The Weeknd $8,353,632 56,191 $148.66 5 Luke Combs $7,743,254 62,223 $124.44 6 Chris Brown / Usher $7,671,067 43,166 $177.71 7 Noah Kahan $7,243,940 44,462 $162.92 8 Bad Bunny $6,661,603 52,479 $126.94 9 Take That $6,638,771 49,138 $135.10 10 Fuerza Regida $5,912,932 40,970 $144.32 11 Max Pezzali $3,827,804 49,027 $78.07 12 Bon Jovi $3,489,821 14,006 $249.16 13 Chris Stapleton $3,431,798 25,509 $134.53 14 Pitbull $3,204,316 31,499 $101.73 15 Kenny Chesney $3,153,540 15,989 $197.23 16 Rush $2,857,235 11,836 $241.40 17 Backstreet Boys $2,765,898 16,656 $166.05 18 Ariana Grande $2,459,104 14,764 $166.55 19 ENHYPEN $2,345,738 16,370 $143.29 20 Rüfüs Du Sol $2,330,964 22,591 $103.18

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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