US-Audiobooks-Top-10

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Audible best-sellers for the week ending September 18:

Nonfiction

1. Protocols by Andrew D. Huberman, Ph.D., narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. One Man In by Christian Craighead, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. The Perilous Fight by Colin Kaepernick, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

7. The Nerd Reich by Gil Durán, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. End Times Fascism by Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor, narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio)

9. Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself by Joe Dispenza, narrated by Adam Boyce (Encephalon LLC)

10. Making Peace with What I Can’t Control by Lysa TerKeurst, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson)

Fiction

1. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

3. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

4. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

5. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

6. The Infinite Extent by Dennis E. Taylor, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Originals)

7. The Butcher’s Masquerade by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

8. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth, narrated by Hannah Fredericksen and Jenny Seedsman (Macmillan Audio)

9. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

10. The Eye of the Bedlam Bride by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays, Patrick Warburton, Travis Baldree and Annie Ellicott (Audible Studios)

By The Associated Press