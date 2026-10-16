Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 BTS $14,821,197 77,066 $192.32 2 Karol G $9,208,426 44,379 $207.49 3 The Weeknd $8,299,304 56,054 $148.06 4 Chris Brown / Usher $8,003,986 43,636 $183.42 5 Noah Kahan $6,400,488 39,828 $160.70 6 Shakira $5,261,017 38,581 $136.36 7 Foo Fighters $5,180,748 39,549 $131.00 8 Chris Stapleton $3,915,740 28,305 $138.34 9 Ariana Grande $3,107,175 16,957 $183.23 10 Backstreet Boys $2,765,898 16,656 $166.05 11 Iron Maiden $2,431,016 21,590 $112.60 12 Pitbull $2,417,216 24,818 $97.40 13 J. Cole $2,136,094 14,319 $149.17 14 Rüfüs Du Sol $2,038,602 20,621 $98.86 15 Tame Impala $1,888,481 16,193 $116.62 16 Phish $1,845,929 18,666 $98.89 17 Ricardo Arjona $1,837,141 14,517 $126.54 18 Forrest Frank $1,772,881 19,066 $92.99 19 Gorillaz $1,565,468 12,740 $122.87 20 Olivia Dean $1,399,285 13,911 $100.59

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

_____