Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Karol G $9,677,620 45,666 $211.92 2 The Weeknd $8,467,014 58,993 $143.53 3 Chris Brown / Usher $8,247,588 44,754 $184.28 4 Shakira $6,854,319 50,450 $135.86 5 Noah Kahan $5,836,863 37,061 $157.49 6 Foo Fighters $4,744,688 35,418 $133.96 7 Backstreet Boys $4,565,160 29,931 $152.52 8 Ariana Grande $3,752,107 17,887 $209.76 9 Guns N’ Roses $2,739,980 29,131 $94.06 10 Iron Maiden $2,511,514 22,240 $112.92 11 J. Cole $2,089,215 14,068 $148.51 12 Rüfüs Du Sol $2,038,602 20,621 $98.86 13 Tame Impala $1,963,989 16,560 $118.60 14 Pitbull $1,782,262 19,432 $91.72 15 Fuerza Regida $1,764,597 17,671 $99.86 16 Gorillaz $1,561,802 12,630 $123.65 17 Jack Johnson $1,417,135 15,566 $91.04 18 Olivia Dean $1,357,379 13,717 $98.95 19 Alex Warren $1,187,186 10,763 $110.30 20 Don Toliver $1,126,683 13,323 $84.57

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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