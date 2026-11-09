In another shake-up at DC Studios, Gunn and Safran are out as Skydance appoints Marvel vet Latcham

NEW YORK (AP) — Superman, Batman and the rest of the DC heroes are getting a new boss, yet again.

Skydance Motion Picture Group announced Monday that James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-chief executives after four years leading DC Studios. Although their first film leading the superhero factory, “Superman,” reached theaters only last year, their DC run has come to an abrupt end.

Gunn and Safran initially survived Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The studio’s merger with Paramount Pictures was finalized just as DC’s “Clayface” was released.

However, it turns out Gunn and Safran aren’t surviving the merger. Instead, Skydance chairman and chief executive David Ellison is turning to Jeremy Latcham, a veteran of Marvel Studios, to steer DC.

“James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios and led it through a period of real transformation, resetting the foundation and building a slate we’re incredibly proud of,” Ellison said in a statement. “We’re grateful for their passion, contributions and commitment to this legendary brand.”

Latcham was a leading executive for Marvel, including the first wave of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “Iron Man” and “The Avengers.” He also worked with Gunn and Safran on their “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

The changeover will take effect Dec. 1. But a long pipeline of projects already in production ensures that Gunn and Safran’s fingerprints will be on DC Studios for a while to come. Gunn is currently in postproduction on the “Superman” follow-up, “Man of Tomorrow.” Other upcoming releases include the series “The People v. Gorilla Grodd” and “The Batman Part II.”

But the decade’s worth of planning that Gunn and Safran instituted will no longer come to fruition. Their reign has been characterized by more idiosyncratic comic book adaptations and genre gambles, like “Clayface,” which fused superhero with horror. (It’s grossed $109 million so far.) Earlier this year, “Supergirl” flopped, a major setback in just their second release.

Latcham takes on the roles of president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. He will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group.

“Jeremy brings a deep reverence for DC and its passionate fanbase, recognizing that they are the very foundation of this storied, multigenerational brand,” Goldberg and Greenstein said.

Gunn’s biggest success leading DC was “Superman,” which struck a decidedly different and more comedic tone than the previous treatments of the iconic hero in Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel.” But it also didn’t reach the box-office heights of the biggest superhero hits, grossing $618.7 million worldwide.

From the start, Gunn, a prodigious filmmaker, was an unusual choice for such a prominent corporate leadership role. In exiting DC, he seemed eager to concentrate again on writing and directing.

“We’re excited to return to what drew us to this job in the first place, which is telling the stories we love, including the next chapter of Clark and Lex’s journey in ‘Man of Tomorrow,’” Gunn and Safran said in a statement.

Latcham had been out of the superhero business. In 2017, he departed Marvel to set up Latcham Pictures, producing films including “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Bad Times at the El Royale.”

“I’ve had the privilege to help bring some of the most celebrated superhero stories to life on the big screen, and I’m excited and honored for the opportunity to now lead DC Studios into its next era,” Latcham said.

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This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the new head of DC to Jeremy Latcham, not Jeremy Latchman.

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer