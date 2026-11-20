The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Karol G $8,500,462 43,858 $193.81 2 Chris Brown / Usher $7,895,504 42,458 $185.96 3 The Weeknd $7,781,169 51,115 $152.23 4 Shakira $6,854,319 50,450 $135.86 5 Backstreet Boys $5,268,122 34,897 $150.96 6 Ed Sheeran $4,662,019 39,476 $118.10 7 Noah Kahan $4,603,798 29,829 $154.34 8 Metallica $3,497,895 16,079 $217.54 9 Iron Maiden $3,005,293 29,967 $100.29 10 Guns N’ Roses $2,944,043 31,296 $94.07 11 Rush $2,623,707 11,597 $226.23 12 Olivia Rodrigo $2,451,250 14,427 $169.90 13 J. Cole $2,021,503 13,904 $145.38 14 Aitana $1,974,770 11,851 $166.63 15 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,933,782 22,739 $85.04 16 KATSEYE $1,864,836 14,283 $130.56 17 Tame Impala $1,826,941 15,474 $118.06 18 Pitbull $1,785,951 19,288 $92.59 19 Charli xcx $1,666,015 11,867 $140.39 20 Jonas Brothers $1,622,933 13,299 $122.03

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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