The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Karol G
|$8,500,462
|43,858
|$193.81
|2
|Chris Brown / Usher
|$7,895,504
|42,458
|$185.96
|3
|The Weeknd
|$7,781,169
|51,115
|$152.23
|4
|Shakira
|$6,854,319
|50,450
|$135.86
|5
|Backstreet Boys
|$5,268,122
|34,897
|$150.96
|6
|Ed Sheeran
|$4,662,019
|39,476
|$118.10
|7
|Noah Kahan
|$4,603,798
|29,829
|$154.34
|8
|Metallica
|$3,497,895
|16,079
|$217.54
|9
|Iron Maiden
|$3,005,293
|29,967
|$100.29
|10
|Guns N’ Roses
|$2,944,043
|31,296
|$94.07
|11
|Rush
|$2,623,707
|11,597
|$226.23
|12
|Olivia Rodrigo
|$2,451,250
|14,427
|$169.90
|13
|J. Cole
|$2,021,503
|13,904
|$145.38
|14
|Aitana
|$1,974,770
|11,851
|$166.63
|15
|Rüfüs Du Sol
|$1,933,782
|22,739
|$85.04
|16
|KATSEYE
|$1,864,836
|14,283
|$130.56
|17
|Tame Impala
|$1,826,941
|15,474
|$118.06
|18
|Pitbull
|$1,785,951
|19,288
|$92.59
|19
|Charli xcx
|$1,666,015
|11,867
|$140.39
|20
|Jonas Brothers
|$1,622,933
|13,299
|$122.03
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
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